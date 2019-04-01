Monaco's Beatrice Borromeo glitters alongside glamorous royal in-laws at Rose Ball

Monaco's glamorous royals stepped to the fore for the annual Rose Ball in honour of the Princess Grace Foundation.

While the British royals and to a lesser degree Spain, Sweden and Denmark's royals attract most of the international headlines, Monaco's next generation made their annual joint appearance at the unfailingly glamorous affair, which remembered the late Karl Lagerfeld who designed the event before his death in February.

Italian aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Pierre Casiraghi, triumphed in her tried and tested red carpet formula in a champagne gown, this time, a Dior number adorned with crystals. In previous years, the mother-of-two has exclusively worn a similarly hued dress for an evening with her in-laws.

Beatrice, a respected journalist who is also considered one of the best dressed women in the world, paid tribute Grace Kelly with a nearly identical outfit to the one she wore to a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 1959; down to the full braided bun and diamond drop necklace. It satiated the appetites of the Instagram-generation who have fallen for modern royalty, in particular, those a bit outside the box.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Countess Beatrice Borromeo arrive for the Bal de la Rose in Monaco, March 30, 2019. Sebastien Nogier/Pool via REUTERS

Her sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi attended with her on-off partner Dimitri Rassam, two months after they reportedly split. Princess Alexandra of Hanover injected some youthful elegance with a colourful sequin colourful gown by Sandra Mansour. Andrea Casiraghi and wife Tatiana Santo Domingo made an equally chic entrance with her red ruffled couture gown complementing her husband's classic black tuxedo.

Princess Caroline of Hanover also beamed in an elegant strapless black gown with pink ruffled train, alongside her brother Prince Albert.

(L-R) Alexandra of Hanover, Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, Tatiana Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi attend the Rose Ball 2019 to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation on March 30, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)

