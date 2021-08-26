Molly Mae Hague ‘ecstatic’ after securing lucrative Creative Director role with Pretty Little Thing

Influencer Molly Mae Hague has signed a seven figure deal as the Creative Director of fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

The 22-year-old former Love Island contestant has said the position is her biggest career move to date.

According to the Sun, Ms Hague has secured a seven figure deal as Creative Director of all upcoming campaigns and signings for the brand, and she will continue with her own collection with the brand.

The influencer has been working with the brand since leaving the Love Island villa in 2019, collaborating with the brand on her own collections.

Read More

After leaving Love Island, she secured a deal with PLT worth £500,000, and the following year she signed a deal for £600,000, according to the Sun.

Unveiling the news on Instagram, she said: "I'm beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of Pretty Little Thing for UK/EU. This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.

"PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true.

"I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand… To celebrate this huge news I’m bringing you without a doubt my best collection to date, I’ve worked on this collection now for SO long and I’m beyond proud of it! Now LIVE and available to shop…. I can’t wait to see you all in it!"

The former Love Island contestant rose to fame after her stint in season five of the show in 2019, and was crowded runner up with boyfriend Tommy Fury, who she is still in a relationship with.

Before entering the show, the influencer already had a significant social media following, and worked as an influencer for other brands.

PrettyLittleThing’s CEO Umar Kamani said of the partnership: "This felt like a natural fit for us. Molly has been a huge part of our PrettyLittleThing journey and she is so invested in the brand."

"We wanted to explore different avenues together and bring her on board as more of a creative, where she can work closely with our team and be involved in our wider strategy across the UK and Europe over the next 12 months."