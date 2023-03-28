| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she admits being a mother is ‘overwhelming’

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, with boyfriend Tommy Fury in January

Molly-Mae was emotional as she spoke about struggling with being a new mum in her latest YouTube video Expand

Close

Molly-Mae was emotional as she spoke about struggling with being a new mum in her latest YouTube video

Molly-Mae was emotional as she spoke about struggling with being a new mum in her latest YouTube video

Molly-Mae was emotional as she spoke about struggling with being a new mum in her latest YouTube video

Neasa Cumiskey

New mother Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that she’s been “struggling” with motherhood in an emotional new video.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, with boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury, in January.

Most Watched

Privacy