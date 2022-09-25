Molly Mae Hague and boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury announce they’re expecting their first child

Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has announced that she’s expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The influencer and Pretty Little Thing creative director announced the news on her social media this afternoon.

Sharing a heartwarming video of herself and Tommy as she showed off her baby bump, she wrote: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

Celebrities and friends of the couple flocked to the comments to congratulate them.

TV presenter Stacey Solomon wrote: “congratulations this is amazing.”

While Molly Mae’s sister Zoe commented: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Molly Mae and Tommy, who are both 23 years old, met on Love Island in 2019 and came in second place.

They moved in together shortly after the show finished and bought their first home together in Manchester earlier this year.

In May of this year, Tommy said he “couldn’t wait” to start a family with his girlfriend.

“I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way,” he told The Sun.

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future.

"We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”

On Instagram, the boxer recently teased his fans that he would propose to Molly Mae soon.

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” he said.

Molly Mae previously opened up to her followers that she worried she would struggle to get pregnant, as she has endometriosis.

The painful condition causes tissue in the lining of the womb to grow in places it shouldn’t, and the influencer had surgery to remove this tissue earlier this year but said she still experienced pain.

On her Youtube channel, the influencer said she has experienced painful periods for years, but only took her condition seriously when sex became “excruciating”.

"My two main symptoms have been the excruciating periods and the excruciating sex," she said in the video.

"I'll be completely honest, I do believe the painful sex symptom is what pushed me into getting my problem fixed, into working out what was wrong with my body because not only was I doing it for me and fixing it for me, which is obviously the main reason as to why you do it, I was also trying to do it my partner, for Tommy [Fury].

"My sex drive was low, the pain was that excruciating [that] during sex that you're literally doing it for your partner, and that's not good for them because they frickin' know."