Model Miranda Kerr ‘overjoyed’ after giving birth

Model Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel are “overjoyed” after welcoming their second child.

Australian Kerr has given birth to a son named Myles.

The couple said in a statement: “We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Kerr, 36, and billionaire tech entrepreneur Spiegel, 29, are already parents to 17-month-old son Hart.

Kerr also has eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Sydney-born Kerr began dating Spiegel in 2015.

They tied the knot in 2017.

PA Media