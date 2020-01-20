Model Ashley Graham welcomes first baby

Model Ashley Graham has given birth to a baby boy.

The US catwalk star, 32, and her husband Justin Ervin shared the happy news in identical posts on Instagram.

The message said: “At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.”

The message ended with the date “1.18.2020” and a blue heart.

Graham announced her pregnancy on her wedding anniversary in August, writing on social media: “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!

“Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.”

She later announced her first child was a boy.

Graham has enjoyed a rise to fame over the past decade for her body positivity activism and for being a successful plus-size model, as well as appearances on TV programmes including America’s Next Top Model.

She was the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue in 2016.

