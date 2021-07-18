'Miss you' - Maura Higgins shares sweet picture with boyfriend Giovanni Pernice

Maura Higgins has admitted missing Giovanni Pernice in a sweet Instagram clip where her new boyfriend is seen daubing curry sauce on her cheek.

The Longford native who confirmed her romance with the Italian dancer earlier this month, smiles coyly as her Strictly star boyfriend rubs the sauce on her in the video that she has captioned, “Miss you @giovannipernice (this is curry sauce btw).”

Maura is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine before she’s allowed travel around the country after she recently returned to Ireland to film a new RTÉ series.

The Love Island star ended weeks of dating rumours by announcing the news of their relationship by sharing a loved-up snap of them on Instagram.

The 30-year-old dreamy shared a picture as she cosied up to the dancer with the post that she simply captioned, “I’m yours”, alongside a red love heart emoji.

Giovanni (also 30) shared another photo of the pair on his own page, with the caption: “You're mine”.

Maura previously dated Chris Taylor before revealing their split in May, after six months together.

Before that she had public romance with Curtis Pritchard, with the pair leaving the Love Island villa together.