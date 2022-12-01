Miriam O’Callaghan says sister’s death made her live life to the fullest

Miriam O’Callaghan has opened up about the loss of her sister and how it completely changed her outlook on life.

“I had a beautiful sister Anne, and she died very young,” the RTÉ star told RSVP Magazine.

"She died of cancer at 33, leaving behind two tiny baby girls.”

Miriam said the loss of Anne has made her feel like she needs to live life to the fullest.

"I wake up everyday feeling really grateful for life. There are 24 hours in a day and you can do a lot,” she said.

Miriam got candid about her recent trip to the Garth Brooks gig in Croke Park, admitting his music took on a special meaning after Anne’s death.

"At the time she died that song was playing constantly on the radio.

"I used to see her driving ahead of me when we were going somewhere and I used to think that there was going to be a tomorrow that wouldn’t come because I knew how ill she was. We love that song.

"Her daughter Lizzie was in that picture I shared from the gig."

Sitting in the sunshine with her daughters and niece Lizzy ahead of the gig in September, Miriam took to Instagram to share snaps from the “wonderful night.”

“His song If Tomorrow Never Comes has a special meaning for us all.”

The mum of eight also ruled out writing a book for now: "People often ask me to write a book on having a career and eight kids. What would I say? I would just make people feel annoyed.

"Nobody wants advice anyway. The only advice I have to share is to live life to the fullest and to enjoy life because it is previous. Be kind, work hard and have fun."

The broadcaster revealed she gets “bored” listening to herself and prefers to chat with others – though shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Miriam revealed she is working with RTÉ on a contract basis, meaning she doesn’t need to retire at 65 and instead must wait until her contract is renewed by bosses.

"I think you should be doing what you are doing if you are good at it. I wouldn’t want to be there because I am allowed to be there,” she said.

"It is like Oprah said, she is turning 70, you have got to be good at what you do.

"If you are good at what you do, do it for as long as you can and for as long as you want. If people don’t want to watch or listen to you, they will tell you."

The RTÉ star recently revealed the stress behind her legal bid that was launched in 2018 after scam ads began to appear on Facebook touting a new anti-wrinkle cream.

Miriam took Meta, the owners of Facebook, to the High Court to get a handle on the scam after people started approaching her mother at mass about the presenter’s alleged new venture.

Speaking to RSVP, Miriam said: “It was stressful because it was going on for years. My mother kept saying ‘You will lose your house.’

"It was very expensive to take a case against them and I didn’t do it lightly. I tried everything to get the ads down, but my mum was coming out of Mass and people were saying they heard I left RTÉ to set up my own face cream.

"As someone said, maybe I should start that face cream because it sold very well,” she joked.