Miriam O’Callaghan reveals husband quit job and moved to Dublin for her

Miriam O’Callaghan has opened up about how her husband Steve Carson moved to Ireland to be with her.

The pair both worked on the BBC’s current affairs programme Newsnight together, but Steve left his role to be with Miriam in Dublin after her sister Anne fell ill.

He also helped her to look after her four young daughters from her first marriage to Tom McGurk.

“In the case of Steve and I, I am so glad that he has his glorious career now, because when I first met him, I came back to Ireland, my sister got ill, and I stayed here,” Miriam told the RTÉ Guide.

“He had come over because I had tiny kids from my first marriage... I was separated. So, he gave up his job at the time.”

Steve is now busy as the Director General of BBC Scotland and Miriam is delighted to see him in the role.

“For me, it is just a beautiful circle of love and he is now probably in as senior a role as he would have been if we had stayed in the BBC.

“I want him to have his career. If I had said, 'I don't want this,' there is no way he would have done it, so I am delighted for him and I am happy.

"Anyway, the house is so busy. It is like Heuston Station, as my mother would say. Busy, busy, busy."

The 62-year-old admitted that while they manage their long-distance relationship well, it does come with its issues.

"I don't know anyone who has it all, and anyone who says that they have it all, I don't know what they are talking about. I am constantly chasing my tail.

"I am often late for things. If you try and do too many things, you let people down, but that is life. Life doesn't have to be perfect."