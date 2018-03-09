Style Celebrity News

Friday 9 March 2018

Miriam O'Callaghan and daughter Georgia McGurk pair up for women's events around Dublin

Georgia McGurk and Miriam O'Callaghan at the International Women's Day Luncheon 2018 at The Shelbourne Hotel
Georgia McGurk and Miriam O'Callaghan at the International Women's Day Luncheon 2018 at The Shelbourne Hotel
Kathryn Thomas at the Women Empowered event at Arnotts on International Women's Day 2018
Courtney Smith pictured attending the Arnotts Women Empowered Event. Photo: Anthony Woods
Georgia McGurk & Miriam O'Callaghan at the Arnotts Women Empowered Event. Photo: Anthony Woods
(L to R) Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O'Callaghan, Lottie Ryan, Yvonne Connolly speak at the Women Empowered event at Arnotts on International Women's Day 2018
Mother/daughter duo Miriam O'Callaghan and Georgia McGurk paired up to mark International Women's Day.

The RTE broadcaster (58) was guest of honour at two events in Dublin on Thursday, joined proudly on both occasions by her 23-year-old daughter, who works in fashion PR.

Georgia McGurk & Miriam O’Callaghan at the Arnotts Women Empowered Event. Photo: Anthony Woods
Georgia McGurk & Miriam O'Callaghan at the Arnotts Women Empowered Event. Photo: Anthony Woods

Earlier in the day, Miriam hosted an event honouring the the International Women's Day Luncheon 2018 at The Shelbourne Hotel and later, she was joined by a host well known Irish women, including Yvonne Connolly, Lottie Ryan and Kathryn Thomas for a 'Women Empowered' event at Arnotts.

Thomas hosted the panel of influential women and earlier in the day, MC'd a similarly themed event at Kildare Village.

(L to R) Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O'Callaghan, Lottie Ryan, Yvonne Connolly speak at the Women Empowered event at Arnotts on International Women's Day 2018
(L to R) Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O'Callaghan, Lottie Ryan, Yvonne Connolly speak at the Women Empowered event at Arnotts on International Women's Day 2018

Online Editors

