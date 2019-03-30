Miranda Kerr shows off baby bump a day after revealing pregnancy

Miranda Kerr has shown off her baby bump a day after revealing she is pregnant.

Miranda Kerr has shown off her baby bump a day after revealing she is pregnant.

The Australian model and her Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their second child together after welcoming a son, Hart, last year.

Kerr is also a mother to eight-year-old Flynn, her son with former husband Orlando Bloom.

On Saturday, former Victoria’s Secrets Angel Kerr debuted her bump, posting a picture to Instagram showing her cradling her stomach while on a red carpet.

She captioned the post with three emojis; one of an expectant mother, another of a love heart and one of an angel.

On Friday, a representative for Kerr confirmed she was expecting again.

A statement said: “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.”

Sydney-born Kerr, 35, began dating billionaire social media entrepreneur Spiegel, 28, in 2015.

They tied the knot in 2017.

Press Association