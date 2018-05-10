Style Celebrity News

Thursday 10 May 2018

Miranda Kerr ‘gives birth to a baby boy’

Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat co-founder husband Evan Spiegel have welcomed a child, according to reports.

Miranda Kerr has given birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles, according to reports (PA Wire/PA)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Miranda Kerr gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, according to reports.

The child, named Hart, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

This is the first child for Australian model Kerr, 35, and her Snapchat co-founder husband, Evan Spiegel.

The pair got married in May 2017.

Kerr, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has a seven-year-old son with her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom.

Press Association

