Tuesday 2 April 2019

Miranda Kerr announces her third pregnancy in style with head-turning red carpet appearance

Miranda Kerr poses with her award during the Gruner+Jahr Spa Awards at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa on March 30, 2019 in Baden-Baden, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images for GALA)
Evan Spiegel (L) and Miranda Kerr attend The Broad and Louis Vuitton's celebration of Jasper Johns: "Something Resembling Truth" at The Broad on February 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel on their wedding day. Picture: Instagram
Empowering his masculine: Miranda Kerr says she likes to spoil Evan Spiegel by wearing a dress and lighting candles
Miranda Kerr's custom-made Christian Dior Couture wedding dress after she married Evan Spiegel is seen on display during a media preview of The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture exhibition at NGV International on August 25, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and model Miranda Kerr attend the Fifth Annual Baby2Baby Gala, Presented By John Paul Mitchell Systems at 3LABS on November 12, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Co-founder and CEO of Snapchat Evan Spiegel (L) and model Miranda Kerr attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Miranda Kerr celebrated her pregnancy news in typically glamorous style.

Soon after the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced that she and husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are expecting their second child together - just 10 months after welcoming their first - and on Sunday, she made a red carpet turn to remember in Germany. The expectant mum double clutched her blossoming baby bump, wearing a blush pink Alex Perry gown with cape detail and Neil Lane jewels as she accepted her Beauty Icon award at the Gruner + Jahy Spa Awards in Baden Baden,

Kerr also has an eight-year-old son Flynn from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom, who is now engaged to singer Katy Perry.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," a representative for the model said in a statment.

The couple, who wed in 2017, were overjoyed to welcome son Hart last year as they announced in a statement to People magazine. "Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time."

