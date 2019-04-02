Miranda Kerr announces her third pregnancy in style with head-turning red carpet appearance

Soon after the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced that she and husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel are expecting their second child together - just 10 months after welcoming their first - and on Sunday, she made a red carpet turn to remember in Germany. The expectant mum double clutched her blossoming baby bump, wearing a blush pink Alex Perry gown with cape detail and Neil Lane jewels as she accepted her Beauty Icon award at the Gruner + Jahy Spa Awards in Baden Baden,

Kerr also has an eight-year-old son Flynn from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom, who is now engaged to singer Katy Perry.

"Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," a representative for the model said in a statment.

Miranda Kerr poses with her award during the Gruner+Jahr Spa Awards at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa on March 30, 2019 in Baden-Baden, Germany. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images for GALA)

The couple, who wed in 2017, were overjoyed to welcome son Hart last year as they announced in a statement to People magazine. "Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time."

Online Editors