Mindy Kaling on surprise run-in with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

Mindy Kaling has said bumping into Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn on the street “made my year”.

The Office actress said she is a huge fan of the reality star, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard.

Sharing a photo of the pair together, in which Quinn is dressed in a low cut pale pink skirt suit and pale pink stilettos, Kaling wrote: “I screamed when I was walking out of my dad and step-mom’s house and randomly saw @thechristinequinn on a break from shooting Selling Sunset on the sidewalk.”

“It’s my favourite show on TV and not in like a “guilty pleasure” way; that show is so good.

“Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins.

“Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!”

Quinn gave birth to son Christian Georges Dumontet in May, when she said: “I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy.”

Quinn rose to fame on the Netflix reality show about the Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

She is well-known for her outrageous outfits and cutting remarks, as well as her lavish parties.

The fourth and fifth series of Selling Sunset are due to be released on Netflix soon.