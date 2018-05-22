Millie Mackintosh on Professor Green divorce: 'It hasn't put me off marriage...we were on different paths'

The former Made in Chelsea star (28) wed the British rapper (34) in 2016 after two years together and split less than three years later. It was reported at the time that their split was amicable, with Green (real name Stephen Mandelson) previously saying it was "really sad" as the couple always loved each other.

She is now engaged to Hugo Taylor, who starred opposite her in the E4 reality show when they were in their early 20s. The couple's rollercoaster romance played out onscreen, including his cheating with Rosie Fortescue and their subsequent split. But after her divorce, she reconciled with her ex and he popped the question after 14 months. "Going through a divorce is very painful and you learn a lot about yourself. But it hasn’t put me off marriage and I’m really excited about marrying Hugo. I wouldn’t ever want to be without him," she told You magazine.

Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green attend the Global Make Some Noise event at Supernova on November 20, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"I didn’t see Hugo much once I left the show, and then after my divorce I reconnected with old friends and we found ourselves back at the same gatherings. "We were both older, we were both in different places. He was respectful and sensitive, and I felt completely comfortable in his company. He knows me so well and always looks out for me. I knew after everything he really was the right one for me."

Millie Mackintosh appears on the cover of the new issue of Women's Health.

After the closure of her fashion company Cammac in March, which has accrued over €500,000 of debt, she isn't as devoted to living in London as she once was and her fiancé, who runs his own sunglasses company, has the flexibility of travel with his work. Millie gushed over her other half, saying they are "so happy" to be back together. "We both want children in a few years’ time, we’re open to the idea of living in Los Angeles for a while and we’re both so happy to be together again. He’s the man I want to be married to for life," she said.

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

When asked to reflect on the cause of the breakdown of her first marriage, she said she was wouldn't "go there" so as not to disrespect his ex or their relationship. "I know it has been said that our upbringings may have been the foundation for the breakup, but those comments only degrade the relationship and time we spent together, and I certainly don’t feel that way about that period of my life or Stephen," she said.

"We went our separate ways amicably. Sometimes it can be as simple as finding yourselves on different paths, and for us it was about respecting those journeys and each other’s wishes by parting ways.

"We have since both moved on. I only wish him the best."

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor attending the opening night party of English National Ballet's Giselle at St Martins Lane Hotel, London

Online Editors