Millie Bobby Brown has spoken about the importance of “self love and care” in an industry as critical as acting.

Millie Bobby Brown speaks of importance of ‘self-love’ in critical industry

The Stranger Things star has frequently spoken out against bullying and trolling and last year she quit Twitter after she was harassed online.

She has also revealed she still suffers from anxiety after she was bullied at school and said negativity on social media is “like a disease”.

The 15-year-old, who launched make-up collection Florence By Mills earlier this year, wrote on Instagram: “Next year, i hope we can all appreciate how beautiful we all are.

“Its tough with insecurities and being young in an industry that’s so critical but i think self love and care is what i strive for as a person.

“Being u to the absolute fullest unfiltered and truthful. always n forever.!”

PA Media