Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are 'in a great place' despite split rumours

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are "are truly in a great place right now" despite rumours they split earlier this week.

Miley Cyrus and fiancé Liam Hemsworth are "are truly in a great place right now" despite rumours they split earlier this week.

It was reported by OK! Australia that the couple had called it quits over wanting different things, but sources have dispelled the break-up reports by telling E! News they are "very much still together", but have chosen to be more private.

Earlier this week, the Aussie publication reported that Miley kept delaying plans to settle down and start a family.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind," an insider said.

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

"Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it. They haven't been getting along in recent months. [She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam."

However, sources in both camps that they are trying a new, more private, approach to their relationship and preferring to spend time in Nashville and Malibu and Miley even deleted all her pictures from Instagram - part of which is down to Cyrus's newest re-branding.

"Their family would love for them to finally tie the knot, and are very excited about it, but no one is pushing them," the insider said.

"Miley is very simplistic when it comes to her ideas and does not want things to be an ordeal. Both Miley and Liam want to have children and they both want to be married but aren't trying to rush the process."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok" - Arrivals on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Wrecking Ball singer and the 28-year-old actor first split in 2013, before reconciling their romance three years ago.

The couple have hinted in the past that they want different things, with Liam previously revealing it was the reason for their first break-up.

He said: "Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus spotted on April 29, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Matrix/GC Images)

Online Editors