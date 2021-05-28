Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in Godfather series The Offer

Miles Teller has replaced Armie Hammer in The Offer, a TV series which will explore the making of classic film The Godfather (PA)

Teller will play Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy, a role originally set for Hammer before he left the project in January after explicit messages he allegedly sent surfaced on social media.

In March, Hammer, 34, was accused of rape by a woman in Los Angeles. Police are investigating the allegation.

The Offer, from streaming service Paramount+, will tell of Ruddy’s experiences bringing The Godfather to the screen in 1972.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film starred Marlon Brando as mafia boss Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son, Michael.

James Caan and Diane Keaton also starred in the film, which is widely considered one of the greatest ever made.

US actor Teller, 34, is best known for his film work, including Whiplash, The Divergent Series and War Dogs.

He will appear alongside Tom Cruise in action sequel Top Gun: Maverick in November.