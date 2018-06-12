Microsoft working on video game streaming service

Discussing the future of its business during its showcase ahead of the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed the company’s engineers are looking into a streaming service.

The company said its Gaming Cloud Team is looking into developing a service that would enable gamers to “unlock console-quality gaming on any device”.

No details of Microsoft’s plans have been revealed but Mr Spencer did hint at a range of long-term projects currently being undertaken, including work on future consoles and research into improving artificial intelligence which could one day be used to improve the actions and reaction of characters in video games.