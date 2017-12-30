Michelle Williams says discussion of sexual predators risks 'revictimising' women because it makes attackers centre of attention

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar she said that discussing them risks 'revictimising' women who have been abused because it makes their attackers the centre of attention.

She said the focus on abusers risks the women being revictimised "because once again they’re [the perpetrators] the centre of attention. It’s still about them. "Because at the heart of every predator is a narcissist. That’s the real pity of abuse: it doesn’t stop with the event; the abuser becomes the centre of things for a very long time.”

Williams stars in Ridley Scott's upcoming movie All the Money in the World, parts of which had to be reshot after Kevin Spacey was replaced in the wake of allegations of sexual assault against him. Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer and Williams reshot her scenes over Thanksgiving. She said she was "elated" to tell her daughter that Captain Von Trapp was going to "save the day".

Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg star in TriStar Pictures'' ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD.

“Well, it’s exactly what you want to have happen,” she said. “You want someone to stand up. You want to be rescued. You want someone to come in and say, ‘I’m going to help you with this. I see what’s happening and I want to be part of the solution.’ And that’s what Ridley did and that’s what Christopher is doing.” Williams also added that she believes that the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States "precipitated all these women coming forward" as the culture of misogynistic abuse of women has become "unmanageable, and we can't take it anymore".

All the Money in the World releases on January 5. Michelle Williams' interview features in the February issue of Harpers' Bazaar which lands on January 1 in stores and online.

