Michelle Visage has fired back at Amanda Brunker who disapproved of the low-cut dress she wore on the Ireland’s Got Talent final, saying she “really didn’t need them splashed across my widescreen TV last Saturday night.”

Michelle Visage has fired back at Amanda Brunker who disapproved of the low-cut dress she wore on the Ireland’s Got Talent final, saying she “really didn’t need them splashed across my widescreen TV last Saturday night.”

Michelle Visage hits back at criticism of revealing dress: 'Not very strong for the feminist movement'

The TV3 judge received several comments on her head-turning red dress that featured a plunging neckline on the show, but she has stood by her decision to wear it.

“Instead of lifting women up and saying ‘brava for being you’, they instead say this. Not very strong for the feminist movement,” she said in response to Amanda’s column in the Herald. She added that she believes it's important that women are supportive of each other.

“Women supporting women is what we need. I think it’s about celebrating and owning, not hiding and shaming,” she wrote on Twitter. Shortly after the Ireland’s Got Talent final aired, Michelle took to social media to wave off the criticism she received for the daring outfit.

“Who knew boobs could cause quite a stir. Ladies, if you’ve got ‘em, flaunt ‘em. I’m working on something special for the larger breasted ladies. Stand by,” she wrote. In her column, former Miss Ireland Amanda insisted she was not being ageist or body shaming the American TV personality but simply did not see why she felt the need to wear such a revealing dress.

“When I was judging the All Ireland Talent Show in 2010, myself, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh and Dana weren’t even allowed to wear skirts or dresses, never mind a plunging neckline that exposed our bras. We had to wear black trousers and jackets – sex was not allowed to be a selling point. How times have changed,” she wrote. She went on to speculate that TV bosses may have been more lenient with Michelle’s sartorial choices because she is American.

“They’re more er, up-front, don’t you agree? None of us Oirish girls could wear such revealing gunas – let’s face it, the country would descend into chaos if we did,” she said.

Michelle, known for being a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, proved popular with viewers on the TV3 series and has expressed strong interest in returning for the show’s second series next year.

Online Editors