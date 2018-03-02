Michelle Obama has opened up about her sleepover at Buckingham Palace, saying everybody just "wants to be treated normally".

Michelle Obama has opened up about her sleepover at Buckingham Palace, saying everybody just "wants to be treated normally".

Michelle Obama reveals what it was like to sleep over at Buckingham Palace

The former US first lady and husband, former US president Barack Obama stayed the night at the London palace after being hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth for a state visit.

The Obamas had a famously strong relationship with the British royals over the course of eight years and Michelle gave some insight into what happens behind the scenes, which was just like any other home behind closed doors. "I think by the time we had the sleepover we had enough interacting with them. The surprising thing is folks wanted to be treated normally," she told a MUSE event in New York.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on April 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Everybody is happy when all the people are gone. They want to be hugged. They want to be touched. They gossip." When asked about which food she preferred, Obama took a diplomatic said she preferred meals at the White House, adding, "American food is just better."

She spoke about particularly ornate rooms at the palace, which they were granted access to as an unofficial birthday gift to their daughter Sasha. "Everything is gold. We had seen the gold room, there's a room where they keep all the gold," she said.

29. Nothing will ever top anything more than when he met US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in a monogrammed bathrobe and PJs.

'It was Sasha's birthday and the Queen opened the house and she let us see that room. During the state banquet, the plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger." And the 54-year-old said rather diplomatically said there were a few wins which beat their former address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"I said, 'You win. You win on the plates. You got us beat.' Their rose garden? Much bigger."

It's believed that the Obamas would be invited to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May, but royal insiders have suggested there's hesitation over potentially snubbing US president Donald Trump.

April 2016: US President Barack Obama (R) and US First Lady Michelle Obama (2R) arrive for dinner at Kensington Palace in London.

Harry wouldn't be drawn onto details of the guestlist in December, saying he wouldn't want to "ruin that surprise".

Online Editors