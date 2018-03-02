Style Celebrity News

Friday 2 March 2018

Michelle Obama reveals what it was like to sleep over at Buckingham Palace

May 2011: (L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America, in Regent's Park.
US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) meets with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
May 2011: Michelle Obama and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) pose in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a State Banquet.
April 2009: US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama pose for photographs with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during an audience at Buckingham Palace.
US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive for a dinner at Kensington Palace
April 2016: US President Barack Obama (R) and US First Lady Michelle Obama (2R) arrive for dinner at Kensington Palace in London.
April 2016: Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) stand with US President Barack Obama and First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.
US President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Michelle Obama has opened up about her sleepover at Buckingham Palace, saying everybody just "wants to be treated normally".

The former US first lady and husband, former US president Barack Obama stayed the night at the London palace after being hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth for a state visit.

The Obamas had a famously strong relationship with the British royals over the course of eight years and Michelle gave some insight into what happens behind the scenes, which was just like any other home behind closed doors.

"I think by the time we had the sleepover we had enough interacting with them. The surprising thing is folks wanted to be treated normally," she told a MUSE event in New York.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on April 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
"Everybody is happy when all the people are gone. They want to be hugged. They want to be touched. They gossip."

When asked about which food she preferred, Obama took a diplomatic said she preferred meals at the White House, adding, "American food is just better."

She spoke about particularly ornate rooms at the palace, which they were granted access to as an unofficial birthday gift to their daughter Sasha.

"Everything is gold. We had seen the gold room, there's a room where they keep all the gold," she said.

29. Nothing will ever top anything more than when he met US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in a monogrammed bathrobe and PJs.
'It was Sasha's birthday and the Queen opened the house and she let us see that room. During the state banquet, the plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger."

And the 54-year-old said rather diplomatically said there were a few wins which beat their former address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"I said, 'You win. You win on the plates. You got us beat.' Their rose garden? Much bigger."

It's believed that the Obamas would be invited to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May, but royal insiders have suggested there's hesitation over potentially snubbing US president Donald Trump.

April 2016: US President Barack Obama (R) and US First Lady Michelle Obama (2R) arrive for dinner at Kensington Palace in London.
Harry wouldn't be drawn onto details of the guestlist in December, saying he wouldn't want to "ruin that surprise".

