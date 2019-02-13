Michelle Obama reveals hilarious text exchange with her mother after Grammys

Michelle Obama, author, former lawyer, and former First Lady of the United States, has been humbled by her own mother in a hilarious text exchange after the Grammy Awards.

Mrs Obama made a surprise appearance on stage at the awards on February 10, alongside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and host Alicia Keys.

Her mother, however, didn’t seem wowed by her daughter’s appearance, asking if she had met “any of the real stars” when she was there.

In the most mum-like way possible, Marian Shields Robinson asked: “Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done[?]”

Mrs Obama replied: “I am a real star…by the way…” to which Mrs Robinson simply said a sweet: “Yeah.”

The text exchange received more than 750,000 likes on Instagram.

While making an appearance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Mrs Obama said in a speech: “From the Motown records I wore out on the south side to the Who Run The World songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story.

“I know that’s true for everybody here, whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity, our sorrows, our hopes and joys.

“It allows us to hear one another, to invite one another in.

“Music shows us that all of it matters, every story, every voice, every note, in every song. Is that right ladies?”

Press Association