Michelle Heaton returns to Cork restaurant where she had first date with her husband: ‘Dreams do come true’

Singer Michelle Heaton returned with her kids this week to the Cork restaurant where she had her very first date with husband Hugh Hanley.

Fifteen years later, she has admitted “dreams do come true” as took to Instagram to share photos of the family of four in Man Friday’s in Kinsale.

“We spoke about our ambitions, plans, what we think our future would look like together, if we wanted kids...” the star said of her first date with Hugh.

"Now, 15 years later we return as a family! To the same place!

"With our girl and boy we spoke about having… named Faith & AJ… the names we would give them.”

She added: “Dreams do come true...”

The Liberty X singer recalled their “first proper date night” in a video, panning the camera to husband Hugh as she said it was “almost to the day” that they first sat down in Man Friday’s.

"And now I’m here! And now we’re here!” her daughter chipped in.

Michelle joked that it was a “very different meal these days” now that kid’s menus and zero alcohol are involved.

The family have been enjoying a getaway in the south of the country, visiting Kinsale and Cobh.

Michelle has praised their “epic” trip to Spike Island and where the Titanic last docked, telling followers that “it goes to show you don’t need to spend ££££’s to create memories.”

She added: "In fact, today has given us more experience & memories then a week on a beach.”

The mum-of-two said she was “blessed” to share the trip with her family.

Michelle and Hugh married in 2010 at a sunny wedding venue in the Bahamas, and have since shared a series of loved-up posts to celebrate their anniversaries.

The singer has been open about her experience with addiction and the support she received from Hugh when in recovery.

"Hugh, Faith & AJ you are my world,” she shared in a candid Instagram post after leaving treatment in May 2021.

"I’ve been given a second chance at life and I know I’m lucky to have that.

"I’m overwhelmed with all the support and messages I’ve received when I was in rehab and since I’ve been out.

"Thank you to my family, friends, people I’ve met - and not met.”