Michelle Dockery, Constance Wu and Sandra Oh arrive on Emmys golden carpet

The annual ceremony sees the most prestigious awards in US television handed out and on Monday evening stars from both the big and small screen gathered in Los Angeles.

English actress Dockery, best known for appearing in Downton Abbey, is nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Netflix’s Godless.

Michelle Dockery arrived at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

She wore a blue dress with a floral pattern on the front. The look was completed with a silver clutch bag.

Fresh off the success of Crazy Rich Asians, Wu was pictured in a long-sleeve sequin dress.

Constance Wu, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, attended the Emmys in Los Angeles (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve actress Oh made history when the Emmy nominations were announced in July after she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series.

She is up against heavyweight competition including The Crown’s Claire Foy and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss.

Oh wore an elegant red dress for the ceremony, coupled with matching heels.

Sandra Oh made history when she became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the Emmys (Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Husband and wife Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel arrived together.

The Sexyback singer went for a classic look in a black tuxedo and bow tie while Biel impressed in a layered white dress.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were pictured together on the golden carpet of the 2018 Emmys (Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

British star Letitia Wright is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in the Black Mirror episode Black Museum.

She was pictured in a glittering gold dress.

Letitia Wright arrived at the Emmys in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown – also arrived at the Emmys and were pictured on the golden carpet with actress Tina Fey.

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tina Fey, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness arrive at the Emmys (John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

British actress Millie Bobby Brown is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things.

The Netflix show is up for Outstanding Drama Series and Brown wore a flower-pattern dress for the show.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Press Association