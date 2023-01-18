Michaela Coel and Dua Lipa among stars to co-chair Met Gala

Michaela Coel will co-chair the Met Gala on May 1 2023 (dpa picture alliance/Alamy Live News/PA)

A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channelling the Lagerfeld look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1.

Actors Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, tennis champion Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs.

Also announced Wednesday was the dress code: Perhaps not surprisingly, it is “In honour of Karl” – Karl Lagerfeld, the German-born couturier who worked at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe and died in 2019 at the age of 85.

The theme comes from the accompanying exhibit at the Met’s Costume Institute. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will gather some 150 of his creations to explore his “stylistic language”. Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

The Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May, is a huge money-maker for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, providing its main source of funding. It is also one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Presented in the museum’s Tisch Gallery, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will be on view from May 5 through July 16, 2023.