Michael Schumacher’s wife breaks down as she admits his health is 'different now'

Winner: Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna with the Ferrari F1 team in Hungary in 2001. Photo: Pierre Verdy/Getty

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher with his wife Corinna in 2012.

Michael Schumacher’s wife has admitted that his health is “different now”.

The seven-time World Champion driver (53) has not been seen in public since he fell and hit his head in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013.

Michael and Corinna’s 27th wedding anniversary took place on August 1.

Corinna broke down in tears after giving a rare update on her husband's health after accepting an award on his behalf, the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia in July.

She said: "I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him.

"It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here.

“Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find.”

Corinna was joined by their daughter Gina in accepting the accolade.

The prestigious award was given to Schumacher in recognition of his many achievements, which left Corinna in tears on stage.

Despite wearing a helmet, Michael suffered a traumatic brain injury and was placed in a medically induced coma, though he has since regained consciousness and remains at home.

In September 2014 he was transferred to his Lake Geneva home where updates on his condition have been minimal following a request for privacy from his family.

Corinna added: "We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private', as he always said.

"It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

North-Rhine-Westphalia state premier Henrik Wust highlighted the contribution that Schumacher had made.

He praised the Formula 1 driver at the ceremony for his work both on and off the race track.

Wust said: “In Michael Schumacher we are honouring a man who not only stands out for his sporting achievements.

“But above all, we pay tribute to Michael Schumacher beyond racing and the spotlight.

“(He) has a big heart and for whom it was important to think about others."

Schumacher’s former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt was also in attendance.

The Frenchman spoke about his close friend Corinna being visibly moved at the ceremony.

He said: “That’s just natural.

“No one planned it to be so emotional that tears were shed by Corinna, but sometimes it’s good to not always control yourself.

“I don’t miss Michael. I can see him. But of course, what I miss is what we used to do together.

FIA president Jean Todt is among just a handful of visitors to visit Schumacher’s Lake Geneva home.

The Frenchman, who oversaw five of the German’s seven titles as team principal for Ferrari, previously said that his former driver “is fighting”.

Todt added: “He has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too.”

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick is a Formula 1 driver and competes for Haas.

“It is amazing to be racing in the same sport as he did,” he said.

“It is a sport we both love so much, so to be able to go a similar path and get to know the sport inside out is amazing.

“It is a dream come true for me, a dream I’ve been chasing since I was three, and now it’s finally happened it’s great.”

Mick is overwhelmed to follow in his father’s footsteps and realise his childhood dream by racing in Formula One.

“My mum was actually quite unsurprised when I told her,” said Mick when asked how she reacted to news he would be in F1 in 2021.

“She was sure I was going to make it.

“I have always had her support, and the support of all my family.

“It’s quite clear I have been under the spotlight since a very young age due to the sport I do and love, and probably a bit more than usual.

“But it is something I have been able to get used to. I am able to deal with it well, the results speak for themselves, and I will try to keep the same rhythm that I have now.”

He shed light on what their father-son relationship is like now in the hard-hitting Netflix documentary Schumacher last year.

He said: “I think Dad and me, we would understand each other now in a different way now.

“Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motor sport.

“And that we would have so much more to talk about.

“That's where my head is most of the time.

“Thinking that it would be cool that would be.

“I would give up everything just for that.

"Since the accident, of course, these experiences, these moments that I believe many people have with their parents are no longer present, or to a lesser extent.

“In my view, that is a little unfair.”