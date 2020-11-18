Michael Jordan’s ‘shattered backboard’ jersey to go under the hammer

An autographed jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his famous “shattered backboard” game could sell for up to nearly £400,000.

The NBA great donned the custom number 23 orange and black Stefanel Trieste jersey for an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, in 1985.

During the match the now 57-year-old’s dunk was so forceful it broke the hoop’s backboard, spraying shards of glass across the court and rival team.

The moment, which was caught of film, is often referenced as an important milestone in Jordan’s ascendency.

Sotheby’s estimates the piece to sell for between between £225,874 and £376,457.

It will go under the hammer as part of the auction house’s Michael Jordan – Shattered sale, which features rare memorabilia celebrating the basketball star’s legacy.

The piece is being offered by Carlo Stefanel, whose Stefanel company sponsored the team at the time.

He said: “I am remarkably excited to bring this game-worn historic ‘Shattered Backboard’ jersey to market from my personal collection.

“It was an honour for Stefanel to sponsor the Stefanel Trieste team, and to be part of such an iconic moment of Michael Jordan’s incredible legacy.”

Other memorabilia going under the hammer include a 1985 game worn and signed pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s, a Beckett Black Label Michael Jordan signed Upper Deck trading card, multiple deadstock Air Jordan releases and more.

Bidding is open and will run until December 3 at Sothebys.com.

