They may be Hollywood royalty but Irish star Michael Fassbender and wife Alicia Vikander looked at home in the capital as they enjoyed a low-key birthday celebration.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander enjoy low-key dinner date in Dublin for his birthday

The Kerry-raised actor and the Tomb Raider star were spotted dining in a popular Dublin eatery during a romantic outing last week. The famous couple were seen enjoying a meal in Shouk restaurant, Drumcondra last Tuesday, April 2 - Fassbender's birthday.

Despite their A-list status, sources told the Diary that the pair looked at ease as they shared a quiet meal in the Middle Eastern restaurant.

"Fassbender was there with his wife. She is stunning. They both seemed really relaxed and were enjoying their evening like any other normal couple," the source added.

Michael Fassbender spotted with fellow Irish actor Liam Cunningham & chef Dylan McGrath on Aungier Street

Fassbender was in Ireland last week for filming on epic fantasy blockbuster The Green Knight, taking place in Co Tipperary. He has been on Irish soil for the last month and was pictured with friends Liam Cunningham and Dylan McGrath in Dublin on St Patrick's Day.

The Green Knight, due for release in 2020, features Vikander, Slumdog Millionaire star Dev Patel and former Love/Hate star and Dublin actor Barry Keoghan.

The 42-year-old was most recently photographed back in the capital over St Patrick's weekend where he enjoyed celebrations with pals, including Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham.

Fassbender and Oscar winner Vikander wed in Ibiza in October 2017 after falling for one another while filming The Light Between Oceans in 2014.

In a rare insight last year, Vikander said she felt "more happy and content than I've ever been".

"It's not about being secretive. It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."

The couple are based in Lisbon, Portugal since 2017 when they moved from London where they also have a home.

Herald