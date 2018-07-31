Michael Bublé confirms newborn daughter's name - with a very special meaning

The ‘Feeling Good’ hitmaker and his wife welcomed their first daughter and third child into the world on July 25, and on Monday, a representative for the pair confirmed the sweet moniker they have chosen to bestow on their bundle of joy.

Speaking to People magazine, 42-year-old Michael’s rep said: “The family is back home and are overjoyed with the new addition.”

According to the publication, Vida means “life” in Luisana’s native tongue Spanish, whilst Amber was chosen in honour of Michael’s mother, and Betty for Luisana’s.

Michael Buble with his wife of seven years, Luisana Lopilato

The couple - who also have sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, together - welcomed their daughter into the world last week, and 31-year-old Luisana shared the news on social media with a touching photo of Vida’s hand.

Luisana wrote a caption in Spanish, which translated to: "How to explain that the heart of love exploits us? That we do not reach the hours of the day to contemplate it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and joy! Because to look at his eyes is to look at the sky itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We were waiting for you not only to grow as a family ... you gave us light, hope, finally you are and you will be our Soul Life !! (sic)”

Michel and his spouse - who have been married since 2011 - had confirmed they were expecting their third child in February, before the ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ singer later revealed they would be having a baby girl.

He said: "Everything's good, and I've got my first little girl coming in about three weeks. I've actually never said that before in public. I've got a daughter coming."

Buble and Lopilato after their religious wedding ceremony at the Villa Maria palace in Marcos Paz

Online Editors