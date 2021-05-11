Miami nice: Eddie Irvine forks out €8.7m on Florida mansion

Ex Formula One driver Eddie Irvine didn't take long to buy himself another fabulous house.

Fresh from selling his Dalkey mansion, which film star Matt Damon stayed in during his lockdown, for over €3.5m, Irvine has now invested in a stunning waterfront home in Miami Beach.

But even though the fantastic Hibiscus Island property set him back almost €8.7m, and already looks like the finished article, the Co Down man still has big plans to spend even more money renovating it.

Indeed, Eddie will no doubt believe he has got himself a bargain because the property was first listed with an asking price of nearly €18.6m.

The latest addition to Irvine’s portfolio is a spectacular two-storey house in sun-soaked Florida, spanning 4,604 sq ft, with almost half an acre of the property sitting on the waterfront.

Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

It also comes with its own guest house, pool house and boat house, with 150 feet of water frontage to add to its charms.

Since retiring from professional racing nearly two decades ago, 55-year-old Irvine has maintained his lavish lifestyle via shrewd investments.

He bought his first property after initially moving from Northern Ireland to England as a promising young driver, later adding to his collection by buying up luxury homes in Italy and Ireland.

Most of his portfolio, which is now believed to consist of 50 properties, is in the US, and specifically the Miami area, where his Casa Ischia business works with local builders and architects to create and improve top-end properties.

Eleven years ago, he even bought his own island in the Bahamas, near where some of Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed and where that movie franchise’s star, Johnny Depp, owns a property.

Irvine also owns a villa in the fishing village of Santa Margherita Ligure, near Genoa in Italy. It's hard to know which one he calls home.

Most of his deals turn in a profit but, closer to home, it took him 18 years to shift his 5,000 sq ft property in upmarket Dalkey.

The bachelor pad, where Matt Damon put his head down during his lockdown sojourn, finally got a buyer last month.

‘Ischia’, on Sorrento Road, was being rented out for over €7,000 a week, but it ended up going for a neat €3.5m in an off-market sale in mid-April.

Featuring an outdoor pool linking to an indoor lagoon, a party-size jacuzzi with impressive views over Dublin Bay and its own cinema room.

The new owner also has world-famous musician Van Morrison as well as U2’s Bono and The Edge as their neighbours in the celeb enclave.

Although he has toned down on his playboy reputation in recent years, Irvine still enjoys owning a €14m superyacht and a private plane.

He is estimated to be worth in excess of €115m — double what he was said to be worth when he was a successful sportsman.

But as we all know, the value of property can go down as well as up.