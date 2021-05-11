| 6.2°C Dublin

Miami nice: Eddie Irvine forks out €8.7m on Florida mansion

The Miami property bought by Eddie Irvine Expand

The Miami property bought by Eddie Irvine

Claire McNeilly

Ex Formula One driver Eddie Irvine didn't take long to buy himself another fabulous house.

Fresh from selling his Dalkey mansion, which film star Matt Damon stayed in during his lockdown, for over €3.5m, Irvine has now invested in a stunning waterfront home in Miami Beach.

