Mel C says ‘all of the Spice Girls’ would like to perform at Glastonbury

Spice Girl Melanie C has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Glastonbury in the future, saying they “all” would like to perform at the music festival.

The singer, 49, took to the stage on Saturday night on the Avalon Stage, and speaking to BBC Radio 6 Music’s Matt Everitt, she responded to whether the Spice Girls would accept an offer to play the legends slot.

According to BBC News, she told Everitt: “All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

“Like I said to the audience (on Saturday night), doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, ‘a bit of a warm-up for next year?’

“They’re rehearsed, they know the words, they’re ready.”

"So, if I can drag the other girls along… I say 'drag' the other girls along – all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth.

"It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

“It’s just getting it together, the timing being right.”

The pop star, also known by her nickname Sporty Spice, added: “And it’s quite daunting, some of the girls haven’t been up on stage for years.

“But I think it’s, we call it (playing Glastonbury) the bucket list, because as an artist it really is the ultimate.”

Video footage shared on Instagram shows Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, performing some of the band’s hits such as 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life on Saturday night.

In a separate interview talking to Huw Stephens and Arielle Free, on the BBC’s iPlayer channel, Mel C said of the band doing Glastonbury: “There are certain members of the band, most of them, who would jump at the chance. We would love to do it, the thing is when we do it – do you like that?”

“I’m manifesting – when we do it, it’s got to be amazing. We’ve not been out since 2019 when we did our stadium tour.

“So we need to be out there, we need to be doing shows, we want to come to this stage being on top form.

“So, we’ve got a little bit more planning to do before we get here… you want to be brilliant and for some of the girls they’ve not been on stage since 2019 so a lot of it is psychological as well.”

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton, and minus Victoria Beckham, got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

If they were to play in the legends slot they would be following in the footsteps of this year’s performer, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, and other prolific music names like Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey.