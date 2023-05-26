Mel B explains why it’s hard to recruit Victoria Beckham for Spice Girls reunion

Mel B has explained why Victoria Beckham is hard to pin down for a Spice Girls reunion.

The “Wannabe” group, who initially performed together in the 90s, reunited in 2019 for a Spice Girls tour without Beckham, also known as Posh Spice.

Since then, Mel B – real name Melanie Brown – has hinted that the group will all get back together for a new reunion.

The last time all five Spice Girls performed together was at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

Speaking to The Sun, Brown claimed that a reunion was on the cards, although she did not reveal any specific details.

“My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen,” she said. “But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement.

“What that is, I can’t say right now because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”

Mel C (left) with fellow members of The Spice Girls

Brown said that Beckham didn’t need “convincing” as the pair were still in contact, adding: “It’s not like none of us are speaking together, we’ve all got a group WhatsApp, but it’s just about timing.

“She was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids so it’s just about finding the right time. We’ve managed to do that so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

The Independent has contacted Beckham’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, the band had been rumoured to be reuniting for King Charles III’s coronation concert. However, according to reports, they turned down the opportunity.

Brown has also previously suggested that the group could get back together to headline Glastonbury, although they are not on the line-up for the 2023 festival.

However, her former bandmate Mel C (Melanie Chisholm) responded that the festival wasn’t in their current plan.

“We would love to do Glasto. It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage – everything is up in the air,” she said.