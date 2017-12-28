Meghan Markle's half-sister slams Prince Harry's 'family she never had' remark

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Prince Harry's remark that the royals are the family Meghan "never had".

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to Prince Harry's remark that the royals are the family Meghan "never had".

As he edited BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday, Harry commented on Meghan being included in the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham House in England, and said she was getting involved in their big family, something she's not had experience of, as her parents Doria and Thomas divorced when she was six years old.

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well," he continued. "No look, she's done an absolutely amazing job... She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had." However, his comments didn't go down too well with Meghan's sibling Samantha, who took to social media to air her grievances.

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

"Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her," the mother-of-three, who has the same father as Meghan, tweeted. "Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. "Meg's family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She's always had this family... marriage merely extends it."

Mentioning her upcoming book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, Samantha tweeted in response to one of her followers: "No one was estranged, she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos." Another person tweeted Samantha that Harry's remark was "tactless", to which Samantha replied: "She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!"

Prince Harry interviews Barack Obama (The Obama Foundation/PA) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Online Editors