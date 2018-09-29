Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha arrives in London 'to arrange a one-on-one' meeting with Duchess

Meghan Markle 's half-sister Samantha has reportedly arrived in London several days after her manager said she wanted 'to arrange a one-on-one' meeting with the Duchess.

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has reportedly arrived in London several days after her manager said she wanted 'to arrange a one-on-one' meeting with the Duchess.

The 53-year-old tweeted, ‘Having a wonderful time in London! British people have been so lovely and helpful! If I can survive the roundabouts it will be a miracle LOL!’

Last week her PR manager Rob Cooper flagged the visit and said Samantha, who has not seen her younger sister Meghan in over a decade, was hoping to meet with her during the trip.

"After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74-year-old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond," he tweeted.

A ROMANTIC MOMENT: While the world watched, the couple kept some things secret...

‘I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discrete attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left.

"I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. ‘Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not."

Meghan's father Thomas. Photo: REUTERS

The sisters last spoke three years ago, before Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry, but she has given countless interviews about Meghan since her engagement was announced.

Recently she has weighed in on Meghan's fractured relationship with their father, Thomas Markle, who was caught selling photos of himself to the paparazzi before his daughter's May wedding, which he then missed due to a heart attack.

‘Embraced’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with her mother, Doria Ragland, (left) at the launch of the cookbook. Photo: PA

In an interview with Good Morning Britain in July she asked Meghan to visit their father.

"I think he really just wants to embrace her, and have some closure on the distance, and the misconception and really let her know that he loves her.

"I feel that he deserves that in return. He’s an incredible man, he’s been there for her entire life and made her everything that she is."

Thomas Markle has also been vocal in the media about his daughter and their relationship, taking aim at her husband Prince Harry, the royal family, and Meghan herself for not contacting him.

"There’s no way she can have a relationship with him or even reach out to him to stop him from speaking. She knows he’ll record the conversation and sell it. She has high anxiety wondering if this will go on forever," a source told USWeekly.

Online Editors