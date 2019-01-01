Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha is on a Scotland Yard 'fixated persons' watchlist

Since Meghan's relationship with Britain's Prince Harry was made public in 2016, Samantha (57) - who then changed her surname to Grant to her maiden name Markle - has given endless interviews about the former Suits star, none of which has been complimentary She has continuously urged her to reconnect with their father and referred to her as the "duchASS" and calling Harry a "wuss".

It is now known how long it had been since the two had contact, but it's believed they are estranged for the last number of years and Samantha was not invited to Meghan's first wedding back in 2013. Samantha flew to the UK to deliver a letter to her sister at Kensington Palace, which is what is said to have spurred on the security investigation.

According to the Sunday Times, these activities attracted the attention of Scotland Yard and she features on a "fixated persons list" due to her "reputational risk" to the royal family. It's reported that representatives from Meghan's team reached out to authority's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) about Samantha and the consequences of what would happen should she try to pursue face to face contact again.

File photo dated 19/05/18 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle riding in an Ascot Landau along the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

"You can't protect someone like the Duchess of Sussex without knowing the background of her family," the source told the newspaper. "But someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offences, but she is causing concerns for the royal family."

The Scotland Yard insider added, "There is big potential for some major embarrassment for the royals. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions and let's face it she's kind of already done that."

Samantha responded to the Times, saying: "I would only say that is ludicrous. I'm not a reputational risk."

She also tweeted E! News, calling the paper "losers", describing it as "fake news", "I have not been charged with anything." There was never a claim Ms Grant had been charged with anything.

She is shopping a book entitled In The Shadows Of The Duchess, which she intends to release this spring and overshadow the birth of Meghan and Harry's first child.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Redwoods Tree Walk on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand

