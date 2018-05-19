Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars enjoy final dinner before Royal Wedding

Patrick J. Adams, who plays Ms Markle’s on-screen husband, posted a picture of cast members seated around a table at a restaurant near to Windsor, where the bride-to-be will marry Prince Harry on Saturday.

On Friday, the trio of actors appeared on NBC’s Today show to discuss the wedding.

Rafferty said: “We worked together for so many years on the show. It’s such an amazing experience. We were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends.