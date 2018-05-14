Meghan Markle's father won't attend royal wedding - report

TMZ said on Monday that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the British royal, who is Queen Elizabeth's grandson, after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.

The website also said Markle suffered a heart attack six days ago but had checked himself out of the hospital in order to the ceremony at Windsor Castle, the queen's home west of London.

"We have got nothing on this at the moment," a spokesman for Kensington Palace said.