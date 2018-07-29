Style Celebrity News

Sunday 29 July 2018

Meghan Markle's father claims 'she'd be nothing without me' in latest interview

Meghan's father Thomas. Photo: REUTERS
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor. The charity match raised funds in aid of children in Africa living with HIV and Aids. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Meghan Markle in a Philip Treacy hat
Meghan Markle, in sunshine yellow Brandon Maxwell, illustrates how wearing one colour head-to-toe can have a leg-lengthening effect. Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle at the women’s singles final at Wimbledon in London on Saturday. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, can trace her ancestry back to Mary McCue, a young Irish woman from Belfast who married Thomas Bird, an English soldier, at Donnybrook in 1860 after a whirlwind romance. Photo: Gerry Mooney
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Famine Memorial, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland
Meghan Markle's couture wardrobe in Dublin
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit to Aras an Uachtarain. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for their visit with President and Sabina Higgins. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Bang Showbiz

In yet another bizarre public intervention Meghan Markles father has criticised her for apparently cutting him out of her life and claimed she'd be "nothing" without him.

Thomas Markle, ollaborated with the paparazzi to stage shots of himself before the royal wedding and then later gave interviews blasting the British royal family, has again given a lengthy media interview in which he hits out at the royals and his daughter.

He says he no longer has any way of contacting his daughter, who married Prince Harry in May.

He told the Mail On Sunday: "I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.

"Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

Thomas, 74, missed the royal wedding after suffering a heart attack but he said it might be better for Meghan if he died.

He said: "Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died.

"Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walkabout during a visit to Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS
However, he also launched an extraordinary attack on Meghan, 36, claiming she owes him for everything.

He said: "Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon.

"But Meghan's been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry's been saying it too. That's fine.

"I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced.

The Duchess of Sussex leaving the EPIC Museum (Joe Giddens/PA)
"I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

And Mr Markle went on to invoke Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, saying she would be outraged at how he is being treated.

He said: "They [the royal gamily] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That's not what Diana stood for."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured as they arriver for a visit to Epic at the CHQ building. Picture; Gerry Mooney
Online Editors

