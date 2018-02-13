Meghan Markle wraps up in a €2,250 Burberry coat and jeans for appearance in Edinburgh with Prince Harry

After announcing more details about their May wedding yesterday, Markle and fiancé Prince Harry made their way to Edinburgh, Scotland, for an engagement today. Kensington Palace has been implementing its strategy of itnroudcing the American actress to the British public as much as possible before she and Harry exchange vows on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle greets wellwishers while on a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, as she and Prince Harry visited Scotland

While Meghan has been diplomatic in her dress, she wore a tartan coat by Burberry today, worth €2,250. In addition to their protocol-breaking public displays of affection, Meghan has been staying true to her own non-royal personal style, wearing a crossbody leather bag by Strathberry, a label she has been championing since her high profile engagement. But her choice not to wear a purse or clutch is telling.

She finished off her look with a pair of wide flared jeans by Veronica Beard. It was confirmed in a statement on Monday that the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the couple's wedding at Windsor Castle. The Archbishop served as officiant for Prince Harry's brother Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. The Archbishop was Rowan Williams at the time and has since been succeeded by Justin Welby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement," Kensington Palace said in a statement on social media. "They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, during their visit to Scotland

"The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows." Kensington Palace also announced that the newlyweds will undertake a carriage procession through the town of Windsor after the service before returning to the castle.

Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd as they arrive for a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," they tweeted.

Upon their return, there will be a reception at St. George's Hall for the newly married couple and guests from the congregation, and later in the evening, there will be a reception for just close friends and family.

