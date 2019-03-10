Meghan Markle to lose another aide as Amy Pickerill quits ahead of baby's arrival

The Duchess of Sussex's assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill is leaving her role after the birth of Meghan and Harry's baby.

Ms Pickerill, who had joined the team following the royal wedding, had been expected to replace the Duchess's private secretary Samantha Cohen who also recently revealed that she will depart once the baby is born.

Meghan and Amy are reportedly quite close and will keep in touch. Ms Pickerill worked closely with the Duchess, organizing charity events to raise funds for the Grenfell Tower victims.

CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex accompanied by Samantha Cohen (Back, C) during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry last month to become The Duchess of Sussex and this is her first engagement with the Queen. During the visit the pair will open a road bridge in Widnes and visit The Storyhouse and Town Hall in Chester. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace released a statement to Harpers Bazaar confirming Ms Pickerill's departure.

"Amy is leaving after the arrival of the baby. The Duchess will be very sad to see her go, but is excited for her as Amy has exciting plans ahead including spending some time abroad," it reads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales

"Amy had originally planned on staying until at least the end of the year, but with the baby coming it makes sense to help recruit someone now who can pick up when The Duchess returns to her official work.

"They will definitely stay in touch and Amy will be on hand for any advice and help that is needed in the future."

Amy will stay with Meghan to help her with the move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor from Kensington Palace in London as Meghan and Harry and Kate and William split their royal household.

The Sussex baby is expected to arrive in April or May.

Meghan also bid farewell to her PA Melissa Touabti who quit after just six months in the job and Meghan's bodyguard also quit in January.

