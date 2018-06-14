Meghan Markle stuns in chic cape Givenchy dress for first solo engagement with Britain's Queen Elizabeth

The new Duchess of Sussex paid suitable homage to her wedding day in a bespoke layered dress by Givenchy, with cape detail, after the French fashion house designed her divisive gown last month. As Meghan continues to find her feet her feet with her new work after marrying Prince Harry, her grandmother-in-law has taken her under her wing and is showing her the ropes of royal life.

The duo made a somewhat uncharacteristic appearance in Cheshire, England, today as part of an overnight trip. And today's look is in stark contrast to the early days of her engagement last year. Gone are the flared jeans and low, messy bun; instead, she's opted for a form-fitting dress, a Stella McCartney clutch, black Sarah Flint heels and most important, a pair of flesh coloured tights - the one fashion rule Queen Elizabeth insists that all women in the family follow for public engagements. The pair arrived by royal train, a mode of transport which Harry, William and Kate Middleton are believed to haven't even set foot on, for a swift lesson in how to behave during an "away day". They were greeted at Runcorn station by flag waving children and royal watchers from around the area.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire

Their visit will comprise of a visit to the Catalyst Museum in West Bank, Widnes and the official opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, before heading to Chester for more duties. It's believed the British monarch was eager to give her new granddaughter-in-law a crash course in royal life, particularly after becoming a key member of the royal family after just two years of knowing her new husband.

Royal expert Ingrid Steward explained to People, "The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand. "It’s all about the monarchy. She can’t expect Meghan to know everything without being shown. She doesn’t want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing. ”I’m sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

In comparison, when Kate Middleton wed William in 2011, she waited nearly a full year before having her first official engagement without her husband.

Online Editors