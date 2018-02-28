Meghan Markle 'shows respect', while Kate Middleton is 'anxious' for her - body language expert

Meghan Markle's confidence has made her a "force of nature", according to a body language expert in her first appearance alongside Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Meghan Markle's confidence has made her a "force of nature", according to a body language expert in her first appearance alongside Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

After nearly two years with Harry, Meghan has had plenty of time to develop a friendship with Kate, and there is ever growing fascination into their dynamic in the run up to the royal wedding.

(L-R) Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris JacksonCHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

It looks like reports of a burgeoning friendship are true as both women were acutely aware of the fact that the eyes of the world would be on them today as they launched the Royal Foundation Forum in London. "The pair seemed to skip any sister-in-law style tie-signs or exchanged smiles and chat. Their chairs had been placed close on stage, and there was some superficial mirroring, but they rarely met eye contact," body language expert and author Judi James told FEMAIL.

"Kate's body language style looks calm but firm and she sat back in her chair (possibly the baby bump modified her posture) while Meghan sat upright and slightly forward. "Kate's hands tended to remain folded in her lap with just some increased anxiety finger-fiddling signals when both her husband and Meghan spoke.

Meghan Markle and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London

"Her eye contact and smiles tended to be reserved for William which suggests low levels of anxiety on behalf of Meghan who was the new kid on the block but clearly full of eloquent confidence." Markle, who spoke just as much as the three established royals, is described as being "emotional and forceful" in her communication, keen to get her message across and reiterate her personal passions on the world stage.

"Meghan's trait of sitting upright in her chair suggests dynamic energy and desire to speak and participate," Judi added. "Her elbow on the chair is a partial pit-bare gesture that suggests confidence and even leadership. Kate's pose shows her royal experience. She has learned that, as a royal, your voice gets heard and there is no need to actively court attention.

US actress Meghan Markle (L), fiancee to Britains Prince Harry and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris JacksonCHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

"Her approach looks calmer and her calm confidence is in contrast to Meghan's more active confidence."

And Meghan, who has reportedly been seeking advice from Kate and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as she adjusts to life in the royal fishbowl, publicly showed signs of respect when her future sister-in-law was speaking.

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Chris JacksonCHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

"Meghan's more serious listening face when Kate was talking signalled respect for her message."

Online Editors