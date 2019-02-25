Meghan Markle recycles her pre-royal wardrobe in Morocco after night of glamour in caped Dior gown

The last year has been bittersweet for Meghan Markle: on the one hand, she's expecting her first child, she's happily married and is now partial to unimaginable wealth and influence.

On the other, her father Thomas has betrayed on a deep emotional level and the British press have been unrelenting in their criticism of just about everything she does. Just a few days before returning the tour, she flew to New York for a week long trip to catch up with old friends and enjoying a lavish baby shower, which also ruffled some feathers.

But it looks like she may have finally found her feet after diving in headfirst to her new role as Britain's Duchess of Sussex. In her final tour before giving birth, she has returned to creature comforts of her pre-royal life: on Sunday, it was the pair of Birdies Blackbird slippers, a style she was often pictured in during the early days of her relationship with Harry, when she was still living in Toronto. Today, it was a khaki jacket by J.Crew, another pre-wedding favourite of hers.

The royal couple are on the final day of their whirlwind Morocco visit and this morning visited a prestigious equestrian club to learn more about the country's programme of supporting children with disabilities through equine therapy. She opted for a pair of black skinny jeans, a round neck striped shirt similar to Kate Middleton's preferred maternity styles, and a pair of suede Stuart Weitzman boots.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on February 25, 2019. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

They arrived hand in hand, and, as they walked past horses in a stable block and reached out to stroke the animals. It was a marked departure from last night's reception at the British ambassador's residence where Meghan debuted a dazzling cream Dior kaftan style gown, in tribute to her host country, accessorising with a gold Dior clutch and her favourite pair of diamond earrings - the citrine and diamond drop earrings.

In the years following Britain's 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU, the royal family made a string of visits to Europe, helping to renew and strengthen the UK's ties with the continent as the Brexit process progressed. The British monarchy uses what has been termed "soft diplomacy" to promote the UK brand whenever they travel abroad.

It now appears part of the focus of overseas royal tours may be on Africa, which the Prime Minister has already described as having "incredible potential". Extra security has reportedly been requested as their visit occurs just days after some civil unrest in the capital of Rabat in which protests turned violent. Like all trips, theirs is heavily guarded and scheduled and their engagements in the country will be taking place largely indoors at homes behind walled gardens.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "Their royal highnesses are very much looking forward to the visit and are grateful to their hosts and the British Embassy for arranging such an interesting programme. They are particularly pleased that they will have the opportunity to meet so many young Moroccans over the next few days."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Residence during the second day of their tour of Morocco on February 24, 2019 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Online Editors