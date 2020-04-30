Meghan Markle mentors young woman for interview prep on video call

Meghan Markle has been continuing her patronage of Smart Works via video calls

Undated handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the Duchess of Sussex (left), with (left to right) Zara wearing The Smart Set Shirt & Trouser, Andrea wearing The Smart Set Dress, and Kate wearing The Smart Set Jacket, Shirt & Trouser, during a photoshoot for The Smart Set capsule collection by the Duchess of Sussex and charity Smart Works.

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the "inspiring" efforts of a charity she supports which has adapted its work helping unemployed women following the coronavirus outbreak.

Meghan said Smart Works is doing an "amazing" job reorganising its initiatives helping clients prepare for interviews.

The charity, which the duchess supports as patron, has posted a video of Meghan mentoring an unnamed young woman ahead of an interview for what is thought to be an internship.

In a separate message to the charity's clients, the duchess said: "It's been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they're doing to adapt their programmes to the reality of this pandemic.

"Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

Meghan has moved to Los Angeles with husband Harry and their young son Archie after the couple walked away from their life as working members of the royal family to become financially independent.

But she has been keeping in touch with the UK charities and organisations she supports to learn how they are adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of March, the duchess joined a mentoring session with one of Smart Works' clients, chatting to the woman via a video call.

In a video posted on the charity's Twitter account, Meghan told the young woman: "You seem incredibly confident and prepared and I know everyone here is so excited."

She went on to say: "There is so much going on in the world right now and just to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it.

"All the positivity I just want to send your way to make sure you get on the other side of this..."

Smart Works provides training and interview clothes to women seeking employment, and last autumn the duchess launched a high street clothing range with accessories in support of the organisation's work.

Speaking about her patronage, Meghan told the young woman: "It's a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that's what it's all about.

"I've been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it's an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you."

