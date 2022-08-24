| 19.3°C Dublin

Meghan Markle may not be the archetypal mum but she was right to cut and run from tone-deaf royals

Clémence Michallon

Meghan Markle with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie on a visit to Cape Town in 2019. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire Expand

Meghan Markle with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie on a visit to Cape Town in 2019. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

For the inaugural episode of her new podcast Archetypes, former actor and one-time royal Meghan Markle spoke to the soon-to-retire tennis star, Serena Williams.

The one-hour conversation, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, aired on Tuesday, and during it, Markle and Williams delved into what it means for women to be ambitious.

