Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance alongside Harry to attend baseball game in London

It was a fitting choice of event to make an exception from her maternity leave as the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees game was organised in conjunction with the Invictus Games, Harry's charity for wounded soldiers. Since giving birth to her first child, little Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Meghan has retreated from public life to focus on motherhood and is expected to make her full-time return to her royal duties in August.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed earlier today the couple would be attending the game in a somewhat last minute notice. It's believed she attended in a private capacity given her husband's involvement with the Invictus Games and she has an ardent supporter of his valuable work.

Dressed for the searing in the UK and rest of Europe, she chose a custom black midi belt dress by Stella McCartney, who designed her second wedding dress, paired with Aquazurra's bow pointy toe flat shoe, a new style from her preferred shoe brand. It was an evening old familiars as she also chose a pair of her beloved gold bar earrings by Birks, a throwback to her pre-royal style back in 2017.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the field prior to the start of the first of a two-game series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on June 29, 2019

She appeared relaxed and in joyful spirits as she joined her husband at London Stadium as guests of honour, walking onto the field before former Invictus athletes took part in the ceremonial first pitch. They were also gifted a tiny jersey from both rival teams for their infant son.

Their appearance comes after it was reported that the Sussexes are on their third nanny as the first two nannies they hired stopped working for them, although it wasn't made clear if they left of their own volition or were asked to leave.

"Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse," a source told The Sun.

“But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.”

The couple are said to be determined to be as hands on as possible and will only hire a nanny for weekends. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who lives in California, is also planning on staying for extended periods of time to help her daughter and bond with her grandson.

Last year, Meghan’s PA Melissa Touabti quit after six months and her personal bodyguard left in January.

Assistant private secretaries Amy Pickerall and Heather Wong have left in recent weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive presents for their son Archie as they meet players of the Boston Red Sox as they attend the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium in support of the Invictus Games Foundation

Online Editors