The 36-year-old actress is the first royal other half to spend Christmas with the British royal family before a wedding and is believed to be part of a strategy to build up a rapport with the British public before their wedding on May 19.

(L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And with her family based in Los Angeles, it's believed an exception was made to normal protocol to ensure she wouldn't spend Christmas Day alone. As Meghan and Harry's relationship moves apace, it's also believed he will be cutting the celebrations early today and won't be participating in the traditional hunt so as not to offend his other half, an animal rights activist. The couple arrived alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William, with Meghan opting for a camel wrap coat and a brown hat, clearly take a leaf out of Kate's style playbook. She mustered up a brief wave and smile, but they will take part in a walkabout after the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her third child, arrived in more festive attire with a tartan coat dress and fur hat. The couple were joined by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for the celebrations today, as well as Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, while two notable absentees were Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

(L-R) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan and Harry will wed in St George's Chapel, which is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle and has hosted countless royal weddings and funerals. The Church of England's Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gave his blessing to the couple to tie the knot in a church.

Princess Beatrice, leaves after attending the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Eugenie arriving to attend an early church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

Online Editors