Meghan Markle glows in first public appearance since giving birth to baby Archie

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance at an official royal event since giving birth to son Archie, joining her husband at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Meghan left Buckingham Palace in a carriage also carrying Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge en route to Horse Guards Parade, where the Trooping the Colour ceremony is soon to begin.

Travelling in another carriage was Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and the Duke of Kent.

The royal women looked stylish in their outfits with the Queen wearing an Angela Kelly tweed dress in shades of pale pink, mint yellow and gold and a matching hat by Ms Kelly. The head of state also wore a badge of the Brigade of Guards.

Meghan wore a dress by Clare Waight Keller and hat by Noel Stewart while Kate wore a favourite designer - an Alexander McQueen dress and hat by Philip Treacy.

The duchess has been on maternity leave caring for her baby born at a private London hospital on May 6, and Harry has already spoken about how parenthood has changed their lives, saying he cannot imagine life without his son.

Meghan joined Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge in a coach that was greeted by cheers from crowds in the Mall as it made its way to Horse Guards Parade in London's Whitehall for the Trooping ceremony.

Camilla had also chosen a mainstay designer Bruce Oldfield who had created a bright green dress and coat with white embroidery teamed with a Philip Treacy hat.

The Countess of Wessex, who had travelled to the ceremony in a carriage with her husband the Earl of Wessex and their children the Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, wore a green Suzannah dress and hat by Jane Taylor.

Harry, Meghan, Kate and the other royals - including the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children the Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor - watched events from Wellington's office overlooking Horse Guards.

Press Association