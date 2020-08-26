Meghan Markle 'glad to be home for so many reasons'

MEGHAN Markle has said she is “glad to be home for so many reasons” as she encouraged women to vote.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, who’s moved to a luxurious €12m Santa Barbara home with her husband Prince Harry and their baby son, Archie, discussed voting rights for women with activist Gloria Steinem.

The chat between Markle and Steinem looks to have taken place in a plush back garden, potentially in Markle’s new home.

And the royal’s dogs run into shots at one point.

Markle said: "People forget how hard women like you (Steinem) and so many others have fought for us just to be where we are right now.”

"If you don't vote you don't exist, it is the only place we're all equal, the voting booth," the author and activist replies.

The footage was recorded as part of a series by feminist media platform Makers. It is the latest in a number of videos Markle has taken part in, to encourage people to vote in the November presidential election.

The royal couple moved to Santa Barbara in July and among their famous neighbours are Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

She added that she was glad to be home “for so many reasons”.

A Q&A session with the duchess and Steinem is due to be released on Wednesday.

Online Editors